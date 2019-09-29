Texas Permanent School Fund Has Decreased Apple (AAPL) Stake by $5.62 Million; Stock Value Rose; Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Market Valuation Rose While Ledyard National Bank Has Lifted Position by $554,114

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 6,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The institutional investor held 52,121 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67M, up from 45,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $90. About 231,243 shares traded or 10.38% up from the average. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/12/2018 12:43 PM; 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/16/2018 12:53 PM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Company – 04/23/2018 11:53 AM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corp. – 04/24/2018 09:54 AM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/04/2018 09:13 AM; 01/05/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Southwest Gas and Sub. at ‘BBB+’ and ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – FITCH RATES SOUTHWEST GAS $300MM NOTES ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/21/2018 12:59 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/15/2018 09:09 AM

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 28,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 842,953 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $166.84 million, down from 871,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 24/04/2018 – The Tribune: ‘Apple Watch Series 3’ coming to Airtel, Jio stores; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 17/04/2018 – Taiwan to open trade office in India; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on having @NRA TV in the app store: Public discourse is an important part of democracy . . Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no, and some of the things they’ve said are unbelievably distasteful; 12/03/2018 – APPLE SERVICES HEAD EDDY CUE SPEAKS AT SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST EVENT; 26/04/2018 – SnapAR ‘Augmented Reality Video Messenger’ available on the Apple App Store; 24/05/2018 – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial -CNET; 13/03/2018 – Fitbit targets the young in tech tussle with Apple; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold SWX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.24 million shares or 2.36% more from 43.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 73,279 shares. Matarin Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.68% or 105,619 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Private Advisor Group Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 2,279 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Inc holds 5,031 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha owns 52,988 shares. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 83,527 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 120,501 are held by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Citigroup holds 6,716 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dana Advsrs invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Sei Invs reported 53,958 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Mesirow Fincl Investment stated it has 158,245 shares. Tributary Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,900 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 2,489 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 51,173 shares.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $747.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 52,738 shares to 3,495 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Mobile Ltd Spon Adr (NYSE:CHL) by 8,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,086 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barton Investment Mngmt reported 0.15% stake. Finance Consulate Incorporated has 2.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 31,267 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.35% or 947,249 shares in its portfolio. 73,664 are held by 1St Source Bank & Trust. Paradigm Asset Management Co Ltd Liability invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Somerset Trust Com holds 2.65% or 26,010 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory owns 1.01M shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Com invested 0.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,780 shares. Moreover, Comgest Glob Investors Sas has 0.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3.48M shares or 2.81% of their US portfolio. 37,099 were reported by Iowa Bancshares. Motco reported 66,266 shares. Leavell Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.81% or 86,709 shares. Verus Financial Prtn has 5,670 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio.

