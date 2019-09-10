Texas Permanent School Fund Has Cut Its Adobe (ADBE) Position by $877,268; Shares Rose; Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Holder Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.58 Million as Share Price Rose

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 3,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 94,884 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.29M, down from 98,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $273.4. About 3.01M shares traded or 22.45% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 52.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 10,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 9,540 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 19,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $173.66. About 344,608 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S. and South Korea; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, COMPANY ADOPTED FASB-ISSUED CONVERGED STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (ASC 606); 23/04/2018 – DJ Laboratory Corporation of America H, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LH); 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 8,685 shares to 11,390 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 earnings per share, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $269.80 million for 15.23 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual earnings per share reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $770.70M for 42.99 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 16,254 shares to 24,070 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

