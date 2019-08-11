Texas Permanent School Fund Has Boosted Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Position; Shareholder Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 2,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 37,409 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79 million, up from 34,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $120.89. About 271,803 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 14,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 92,254 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24M, up from 78,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.81M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12,962 shares to 340,485 shares, valued at $53.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,873 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Cap accumulated 1.41% or 204,896 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 23.24M shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Company stated it has 979,995 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Viking Investors LP reported 2.17M shares stake. B Riley Wealth Mngmt reported 9,601 shares. Essex Mngmt Communications Limited Liability Company has 1.56% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 95,345 shares. Piershale Fincl Group holds 0.12% or 1,878 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Lc has 180,000 shares. Aviance Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.43% or 13,618 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Orleans Capital La has 0.69% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,080 shares. First Personal Finance Service invested in 9,089 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability has 289,973 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. 542,000 were accumulated by Cincinnati Fincl Corporation. Covington Investment has 1.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 34,912 shares. Papp L Roy Associate holds 1.91% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 95,803 shares.

