Texas Permanent School Fund Decreased Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding; Safeguard Scientifics Has 0.97 Sentiment

Safeguard Scientifics Inc (SFE) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 28 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 29 cut down and sold their equity positions in Safeguard Scientifics Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 13.59 million shares, down from 13.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Safeguard Scientifics Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 18 Increased: 22 New Position: 6.

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 3.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 5,045 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Texas Permanent School Fund holds 148,825 shares with $23.57M value, down from 153,870 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $118.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $154.58. About 3.56 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Is Tapping Corporate Bond Market, Expected To Issue About $2.5 Billion In Two-tranche Deal — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B; 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. The company has market cap of $246.92 million. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. It has a 20.29 P/E ratio. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. for 818,289 shares. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc owns 785,469 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. has 1.73% invested in the company for 779,140 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.44% in the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 111,000 shares.

Analysts await Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 226.45% or $2.74 from last year’s $-1.21 per share. SFE’s profit will be $31.51 million for 1.96 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.71% EPS growth.

Among 30 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 42 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 5. Credit Suisse maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $175 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $185 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, March 4. Nomura maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $184 target. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Bank of America. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Investment Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Coatue Lc owns 1.92M shares. Decatur Cap Mgmt holds 2.2% or 71,957 shares in its portfolio. Sunbelt Inc reported 10,909 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 897,839 shares. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Llc reported 72,113 shares stake. 15,432 are held by Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct. Moreover, Guardian Life Insur Of America has 0.04% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,206 shares. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 0.45% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 0.73% or 177,600 shares. Winfield Assoc Inc reported 0.72% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd accumulated 4,047 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Corporation, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,680 shares. Glenmede Na owns 15,412 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The reported 145,196 shares stake.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.23M for 429.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.