Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)’s Insider, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management Llc Acquired 49 shares of the Company; Westchester Capital Management Raised By $6.49 Million Its The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) Holding

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) stake by 69.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westchester Capital Management Llc acquired 190,800 shares as The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)’s stock rose 20.40%. The Westchester Capital Management Llc holds 466,400 shares with $16.31 million value, up from 275,600 last quarter. The Blackstone Group L.P. now has $58.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $49.07. About 1.33M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP – QUEEN TOPCO PTY IS NEWLY INCORPORATED UNLISTED CO FORMED BY BLACKSTONE ADVISED FUNDS TO UNDERTAKE PURCHASE OF AMA GROUP; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone earnings drop 20 pct due to equity market slump; 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone is said to target about $4.5 billion for energy deals – Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO CLOSE ON $7 BILLION RESCUE-LENDING FUND; 10/04/2018 – Default Drama Involving Goldman Sachs, Blackstone (Video); 29/03/2018 – Moody’s confirms lndiabulls Real Estate’s B1 ratings and will withdraw all ratings; 17/04/2018 – LHO: Blackstone among companies weighing bid for LaSalle, Bloomb; 20/05/2018 – Blackstone-Backed GEMS Plans to Invest in Egypt Schools With EFG; 04/05/2018 – SPAIN REGULATOR APPROVES BLACKSTONE HISPANIA BID; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY LASALLE’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas, the United States. The company has market cap of $4.90 billion. It manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust. It has a 16.2 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the sale of land, gas and oil royalties, and grazing leases of the land.

The stock decreased 0.21% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $632.3. About 5,918 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust

Since March 15, 2019, it had 97 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.61 million activity. HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought $30,963 worth of stock or 36 shares. The insider Horizon Kinetics LLC bought 42 shares worth $32,486.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Texas Pacific Land Trust shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 351 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation reported 720 shares stake. Fil Ltd reported 67,216 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 15,255 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Financial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Jpmorgan Chase Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Morgan Stanley invested in 30,052 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hodges Capital Mgmt Inc holds 5.92% or 75,635 shares in its portfolio. 2,872 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 2,012 shares. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Company holds 350 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Menta Limited Liability has 0.27% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Moors And Cabot invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). 345 are owned by First Republic Invest Management.

The insider of Texas Pacific Land Trust, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management Llc has made an unexpected deal in the firm that is amounting to $32,751 USD. As exposed in the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission document filed on 26-08-2019, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management Llc bought 49 shares calculated with average price per share of $668.4. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management Llc right now owns 300,724 shares or 10%+ of the Company’s market capitalization.

Among 3 analysts covering The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. The Blackstone Group has $5600 highest and $4500 lowest target. $51.67’s average target is 5.30% above currents $49.07 stock price. The Blackstone Group had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 5 with “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of BX in report on Friday, July 19 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley.