Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM), both competing one another are Real Estate Development companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Pacific Land Trust 767 11.51 N/A 39.37 20.25 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 48 0.78 N/A 3.27 14.98

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Texas Pacific Land Trust. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Pacific Land Trust 0.00% 132.1% 112.6% Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Texas Pacific Land Trust is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.24 beta. From a competition point of view, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1.12 beta which is 12.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Texas Pacific Land Trust and Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Pacific Land Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has an average price target of $57.5, with potential upside of 11.26%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.4% of Texas Pacific Land Trust shares and 61.4% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. shares. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.9% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Texas Pacific Land Trust 6.83% -1.86% -0.55% 15.51% 9.29% 48.05% Brookfield Asset Management Inc. -0.33% 1.62% 2.36% 15.54% 17.65% 27.77%

For the past year Texas Pacific Land Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Summary

Texas Pacific Land Trust beats Brookfield Asset Management Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services. Through its subsidiaries, the firm operates hydroelectric power facilities, interconnections and transmission facilities in Northeast North America, and development of wind power in Canada. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in specialty funds including private equity and makes direct investments in real estate, energy, and resource assets. The firm launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. It also manages real estate and hedge funds. The firm invests in equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It was formerly known as Brascan Corp. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Bogota, Colombia, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Calgary, Canada, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Gatineau, Canada, Hong Kong, Hong Kong, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Montreal, Canada, Mumbai, India, New York City, Perth, Australia, Shanghai, China, and Sydney, Australia.