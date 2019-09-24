Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Stock Declined While Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $838,155; Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Share Value Rose While First Trust Advisors LP Decreased Its Stake by $4.53 Million

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 76,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 627,361 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.42 million, down from 704,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.28. About 341,231 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 11/05/2018 – MONTECARLO LTD MNTE.BO – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO THE IPO ARE EDELWEISS, AXIS CAPITAL AND IDFC BANK; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds Axis Capital; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB SMART APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS DIVISION; 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q REV. $1.26B, EST. $1.26B (2 EST.); 28/03/2018 – MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LIMITED SAYS YES SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, EDELWEISS, IDFC BANK, JM FINANCIAL TO BE BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE IPO; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Net $73.2M; 08/05/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $52

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 45,831 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.07 million, down from 46,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $650. About 7,531 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James Assocs has 0.01% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 11,713 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd owns 2,268 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc holds 0% or 500 shares. Arosa Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 2,000 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital Corp has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com holds 115 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 20,504 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp owns 1,565 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Blb&B Lc has 0.08% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Evanson Asset Ltd reported 351 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has invested 0.02% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Swiss Bancorp reported 11,517 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Inc holds 4,204 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 4,477 shares.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 105 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.91 million activity. HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC also bought $36,755 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) on Tuesday, June 18.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 23 investors sold AXS shares while 71 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.71 million shares or 12.33% more from 66.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.29% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Benjamin F Edwards & Communication holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 1,153 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Invesco Limited accumulated 0% or 135,981 shares. Bancorp Of America De holds 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) or 395,294 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 153,377 shares. Ims Mgmt stated it has 0.17% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Price T Rowe Md accumulated 6.33M shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech Incorporated owns 76,829 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv reported 554 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc holds 0.3% or 789,762 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0.12% stake. Clearbridge Investments Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 0.14% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 174,891 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 281,318 shares stake.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $53.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 5,846 shares to 110,862 shares, valued at $8.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 58,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (NYSE:MBT).

Analysts await AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, down 14.58% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.96 per share. AXS’s profit will be $69.08M for 20.21 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality.

