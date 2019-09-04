Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Position Has Increased by Pacific Global Investment Management Company; Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Holder Greenlight Capital Has Lifted Holding

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 401 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 3,748 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 3,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $665.44. About 10,418 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 4.16 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75M, up from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.7. About 398,868 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.04% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co owns 56,806 shares. Assetmark Incorporated, California-based fund reported 20,654 shares. Canandaigua Bancshares Trust Communications stated it has 0.04% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 1,460 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company. Geode Management Llc holds 505,347 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited reported 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Private Ocean Ltd holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.80M were reported by Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Limited Liability. State Of Wisconsin Board has 213,919 shares. 220,414 are held by Freestone Capital Limited Liability Com. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Corsair Cap Lp invested 0.27% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Cooke Bieler Lp holds 2.05% or 2.45 million shares. Century Companies Inc stated it has 376,028 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 351 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Limited Liability Company reported 7.82% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Pacific Glob invested in 0.64% or 3,748 shares. 15,969 are owned by Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation. Mad River has 57,304 shares for 39.29% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 2,296 shares. 375 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com. Ipswich Inv Management Company holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 2,300 shares. Nordea Invest Ab has invested 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Moreover, Vanguard Inc has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 21,585 shares. 13,519 were reported by Us Fincl Bank De. Schwartz Invest Counsel reported 1.49% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Deprince Race And Zollo reported 1,800 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).