Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Holding Has Lifted by Pacific Global Investment Management Company; Gyroscope Capital Management Group Cut Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake by $202.98 Million as Stock Value Rose

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 99.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 2.98 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,055 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 2.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 3.16 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 401 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,748 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 3,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $812.3. About 21,046 shares traded or 41.95% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 36.68% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1.27M shares. 2,484 are owned by Guardian Life Communication Of America. Harding Loevner Lp holds 2.67 million shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rmsincerbeaux Mgmt Limited Com has 0.26% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Fjarde Ap stated it has 314,362 shares. Hartline Corp owns 4,034 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cohen Lawrence B has 0.17% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Wisconsin-based Legacy Cap Partners Inc has invested 1.47% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation has 50,059 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management accumulated 12,281 shares or 0.18% of the stock. State Bank accumulated 0.29% or 13,185 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com Incorporated invested in 9,589 shares or 0.06% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.21% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 1,042 shares. 3,440 were accumulated by Loudon Mgmt Limited Co.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13 million for 25.03 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 45,672 shares to 121,185 shares, valued at $7.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 106,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

