Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Holder Pacific Global Investment Management Company Has Increased Holding by $309,973 as Share Value Declined; Tradition Capital Management Lowered Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Market Value Declined

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 75.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 63,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 20,445 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 83,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $67.82. About 3.68M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: The fact that Jacobs has gone to ARM to help acquire Qualcomm, according to people familiar with the matter, is; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profits bitten by legal battle over iPhone royalties; 29/03/2018 – CORRECT: QUALCOMM CEO RECEIVED 665.9M VOTES FOR BOARD; 12/03/2018 – U.S. says Broadcom review confirms security concerns; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PREPARE EXIT FROM SERVER-CHIP BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM ABANDONS QUALCOMM TAKEOVER BID ON TRUMP OPPOSITION; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Releases Final Figures on Board Election

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 401 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 3,748 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 3,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $4.94 during the last trading session, reaching $690.52. About 3,141 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laffer Invs has 49,969 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0% or 17,731 shares in its portfolio. 6,416 are owned by Amica Retiree Medical Trust. North Carolina-based Holderness Invs has invested 0.21% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rockland Tru invested 0.15% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 52,856 shares. Wedgewood Prtn Inc stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 225,790 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Corp has 1.32 million shares. Paragon Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pnc Svcs Grp owns 0.07% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.24 million shares. Bridgeway Incorporated holds 1.04M shares. 16,684 were accumulated by Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 925,842 shares. Qci Asset Management New York holds 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 567 shares.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,669 shares to 99,866 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) by 9,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).

