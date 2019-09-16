Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Holder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Declined; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Ruggie Capital Group Has Decreased Its Stake by $4.29 Million as Shares Declined

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 45,831 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.07 million, down from 46,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $658.66. About 10,280 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 98.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 2,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 45 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86,000, down from 2,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/03/2018 – Carrefour calls on Google for voice boost in battle with Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Announces Elton John `Soundboard’ Special, With Interviews, Guests, More; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident, saying it’s an “extremely rare occurrence.” The company did not respond to requests for comment from CNBC; 20/04/2018 – Amazon.com wants to make it easier for developers to create projects based on the blockchain technology underlying bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies; 17/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon showing signs it may plunge into Israeli retail market; 24/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch; 20/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 05/04/2018 – KEZI 9 NEWS: BREAKING: Body found floating in Amazon Creek and Oak Patch Road. EPD on the scene. Live coverage on KEZI 9 News; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES OPERATING INCOME $1,400 MLN VS $890 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Sears Deepens Amazon Tie-Up With Tire-Installation Partnership

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 780 are held by Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Co. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 17,635 shares stake. Wellington Mngmt Llp stated it has 1,565 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc owns 726 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 29 shares. Whittier Communication reported 500 shares. 68,594 were reported by Hodges Management Inc. Schwartz Investment Counsel, a Michigan-based fund reported 36,130 shares. Legal General Grp Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 221 shares. 500 were reported by Fiera Corp. Sg Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 1,124 shares. Fernwood Investment Management Ltd Company has 2.41% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 5,602 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 636 shares. Tower Bridge has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 108 buys, and 0 sales for $4.97 million activity. Horizon Kinetics LLC also bought $33,649 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Ruggie Capital Group, which manages about $285.65 million and $59.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr Dwa Momentum Etf by 126,591 shares to 135,388 shares, valued at $8.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Tech Alphadex Etf (FXL) by 70,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Trust Eafe Sml Cp Etf (SCZ).