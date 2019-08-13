Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Holder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.44 Million; United Capital Financial Advisers Cut Its The Kroger Co (KR) Holding by $372,384 as Share Value Declined

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 46,896 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.28M, down from 48,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $23.89 during the last trading session, reaching $656.26. About 13,984 shares traded or 16.07% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in The Kroger Co (KR) by 40.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 15,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 22,829 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $562,000, down from 38,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in The Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 7.82M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 25/05/2018 – Top VC deals: Kroger buys Home Chef, PayPal buys iZettle and Rover raises $155 million; 23/03/2018 – Nareit: Sources: Kroger, Target in ongoing merger talks -; 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger; 27/03/2018 – Kroger-Target Rumor May be Tip of Consolidation Iceberg; 16/04/2018 – JUST IN: Kroger announces new investments in employee benefits, education and wages; 08/03/2018 – Supermarket chain Kroger’s sales beat, but forecast disappoints; 17/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L – ANNOUNCEMENT OF A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT BETWEEN OCADO AND KROGER; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: M&A Rumors: Are Target and Kroger Considering a Merger?; 07/03/2018 – Kroger to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 24/05/2018 – lmagination TV Inc. Announces Sponsors for the First Ever “Music Bash at Taste of Cincinnati™” Sunday, May 27, 2018

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To The Kroger Co.’s (NYSE:KR) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jeff Auxier’s Auxier Asset Management Summer 2019 Market Commentary – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kroger Names First-Ever Agency of Record: DDB New York – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kroger Reduced Food Waste Footprint in Supermarkets by 9% Last Year, Marking Another Measurable Action to Create a More Sustainable Future – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.49 million for 13.73 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Gradient Invests Limited Co owns 0.02% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 14,236 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership invested 0.04% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Lifeplan Grp holds 0.01% or 950 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). The Alabama-based Oakworth has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Horrell Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.78% or 62,334 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital LP has invested 0.06% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Davenport & Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.08% or 158,199 shares. Bartlett Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Choate Inv Advisors invested in 44,942 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs invested in 0.03% or 26,202 shares. Stifel Corp reported 346,724 shares.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Total Us Stock Mkt Etf (ITOT) by 630,310 shares to 720,269 shares, valued at $46.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 143,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Select Taxfree Income 2 (NYSE:NXQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 410 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd owns 1,083 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 1,799 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Liability holds 77,500 shares or 7.82% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). State Street Corporation holds 0% or 10,589 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 6,189 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) or 200 shares. Utd Finance Advisers Lc holds 0.03% or 5,155 shares. Cambrian Cap Partnership accumulated 5,550 shares or 6.14% of the stock. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 45 shares. Regions holds 0% or 500 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 30,052 shares. Pacific Management Company has 3,748 shares.

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Texas Pacific Land: Its Super-Profitable Water Service Business – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Texas Pacific Land: The Attractive Economics – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Horizon Kinetics Q1 Commentary April 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Texas Pacific Land Trust, A Good Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2016 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Highlights 733% Total Shareholder Returns1 and Strong Performance in Letter to Shareholders – Business Wire” with publication date: April 09, 2019.