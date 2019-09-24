Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Holder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $838,155; Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Holder Scout Investments Cut Its Holding

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 6,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The institutional investor held 228,549 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.45M, down from 234,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $80.15. About 157,924 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 45,831 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.07 million, down from 46,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $10.78 during the last trading session, reaching $652.93. About 13,625 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold LAMR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 0.50% less from 79.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 18,150 were reported by Honeywell International Inc. Dupont Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Michigan-based Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.11% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 575 shares. 5,033 are owned by Creative Planning. Btim Corp reported 174,812 shares. 15,079 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems. Principal Grp Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 382,012 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 673 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Lc owns 17,100 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Asset Mngmt One Communication Limited holds 0% or 2,091 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 5,104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Numerixs Investment Technologies reported 1,600 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs stated it has 0% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT).

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 146,826 shares to 253,127 shares, valued at $20.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirkland Lake Go by 667,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Impinj Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 115 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 1,768 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd invested in 221 shares. Hendershot Investments accumulated 700 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 1,929 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 1,055 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 850 shares. Blackrock holds 6,027 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arosa Mgmt LP reported 2,000 shares. Cim Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 957 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association invested in 293 shares or 0% of the stock. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 800 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Hodges Capital Incorporated reported 5.84% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Evanson Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 351 shares.