Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Valuation Declined While Hodges Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake; Loudon Investment Management Has Decreased Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $473,499

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 64.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 8,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 4,623 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $264,000, down from 12,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.66. About 2.21M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 7,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 68,594 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.98 million, down from 75,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $18.1 during the last trading session, reaching $692.11. About 10,332 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60

Since March 18, 2019, it had 108 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.97 million activity. 36 Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) shares with value of $29,147 were bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Mad River Investors stated it has 57,120 shares. Newfocus Fin Gp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com reported 0.23% stake. Hendershot Invs Inc invested in 0.18% or 700 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 11,517 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il reported 828 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pecaut & Company accumulated 9,315 shares. Amp Cap Investors has invested 0.03% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Key Grp (Cayman) accumulated 0.09% or 1,300 shares. Franklin Resource accumulated 400 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested in 0% or 900 shares. 155,113 were reported by First Manhattan. Polar Capital Llp owns 59,022 shares.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $924.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caleres Inc by 135,180 shares to 353,121 shares, valued at $7.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 22,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN).

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $117.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 25,292 shares to 28,825 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 51,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.03 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.