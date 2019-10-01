Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Stock Value Declined While Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Holding; Honeywell International Has Decreased American Tower (AMT) Stake by $707,880 as Shares Rose

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 4,550 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58 million, down from 5,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $11.57 during the last trading session, reaching $638. About 12,428 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 3,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 7,665 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, down from 11,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $221.27. About 1.08 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Capital Management stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Homrich & Berg stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 634 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 2,268 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 960 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt accumulated 9,698 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 0.01% or 945 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd reported 7.93% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 346 shares. Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 11,517 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Limited reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cls Invs Limited Liability Corp owns 24 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 3,006 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.68% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Camarda Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 500 shares stake.

Since April 2, 2019, it had 104 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.60 million activity. Another trade for 42 shares valued at $37,928 was bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ledyard Bank holds 0.27% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 9,866 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Com reported 0.67% stake. Caxton Assocs Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,863 shares. Mirae Asset Glob, Korea-based fund reported 24,265 shares. Adirondack Tru reported 2,989 shares. Miller Howard Investments New York has 8,858 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 531,840 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) invested in 47,701 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cumberland Prtn invested 0.18% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Nomura Holdings has invested 0.15% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bartlett Ltd Liability reported 146,875 shares. Wallington Asset Management Ltd Com holds 4.4% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 87,003 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.15% stake. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 4.07M shares.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $257.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 7,200 shares to 31,450 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

