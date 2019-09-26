Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Stock Declined While Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Lowered Its Position; As Transocean LTD (RIG) Share Price Declined, Gramercy Funds Management Lowered Stake

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 4,550 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58 million, down from 5,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02 billion market cap company. It closed at $646.86 lastly. It is down 9.29% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 607,175 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89 million, down from 782,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9. About 1.93M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Moreover, Odey Asset Mgmt Grp has 0.02% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 30,000 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 64,512 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 2.06 million shares. Private Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 25,093 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated has 2.20M shares. Third Avenue Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.52M shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 0.04% or 1.92M shares. Focused Wealth Management has 0.02% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). National Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 5.48M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based Sir Limited Partnership has invested 0.18% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Barnett & Com Incorporated invested in 2,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 168,089 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corp holds 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 24,260 shares. 330,916 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 425 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 319 shares in its portfolio. Evanson Asset Llc invested 0.06% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Acadian Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Swiss National Bank owns 11,517 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Stifel Financial holds 1,740 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Capital Mgmt Lc reported 1,124 shares. 9,782 were reported by Lagoda Lp. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 800 shares. Moreover, Lawson Kroeker Inv Mngmt Incorporated Ne has 12.12% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Bahamas-based Key Grp Inc (Cayman) Limited has invested 0.09% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 25 shares stake. Prescott Gp Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 2,500 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 221 shares.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 105 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.88 million activity. Another trade for 42 shares valued at $37,737 was made by Horizon Kinetics LLC on Tuesday, April 16.