Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Shares Declined While White Elm Capital Raised Stake; Dish Network (DISH) Market Valuation Declined While Quaker Capital Investments Decreased Holding by $950,000

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 2,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 24,573 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.34M, up from 21,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $16.9 during the last trading session, reaching $650.1. About 11,207 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Dish Network (DISH) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 76,375 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, down from 101,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Dish Network for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.44. About 2.18 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL

Since March 21, 2019, it had 109 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Shares for $28,515 were bought by HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $407.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,800 shares to 138,200 shares, valued at $23.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,264 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.43 million activity. Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700 worth of stock. Another trade for 300,000 shares valued at $9.35 million was bought by DEFRANCO JAMES.

