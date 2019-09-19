Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Shareholder White Elm Capital Increased Its Position; Hershey Company Com Stk Usd1 (HSY) Stock Price Rose While Hershey Trust Company Decreased Stake

Hershey Trust Company decreased its stake in Hershey Company Com Stk Usd1 (HSY) by 98.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hershey Trust Company sold 3.75M shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 47,170 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.32 million, down from 3.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hershey Trust Company who had been investing in Hershey Company Com Stk Usd1 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $153.48. About 449,177 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 04/05/2018 – Hershey Shareholders Elect Nine Directors to Board; 30/04/2018 – Schroder North American Adds Hershey, Exits Morgan Stanley; 03/05/2018 – Hershey: Proceeds to Repay Part of Commercial Paper Issued in Amplify Snack Buy; 14/05/2018 – REESE’S Goes All Out for Most Outrageous Fans; 03/04/2018 – Hershey to Invest $500 Million in Making More Sustainable Kisses; 20/03/2018 – A Decade of Madness: REESE’S and NCAA® Celebrate 10 Years of Teamwork and REESE’S College All-Star Game; 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s Brand Investments Boost Sales; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO. REPORTS OFFERING OF NOTES DUE 2020, NOTES DUE 2021; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY: ADVERTISING SPENDING ON ‘CORE CHOCOLATE’ IS UP; 16/05/2018 – BROOKSIDE Rolls Out “The Ballsy List” Contest to Help Support Women Making Bold Moves

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 2,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 24,573 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.34M, up from 21,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $663.01. About 5,746 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 109 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. On Wednesday, April 24 Horizon Kinetics LLC bought $32,395 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) or 36 shares.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $407.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,800 shares to 138,200 shares, valued at $23.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,609 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $268.33 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO also sold $918,270 worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) on Thursday, August 1.

Hershey Trust Company, which manages about $8.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adr Ppdai Group Inc by 76,427 shares to 355,507 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

