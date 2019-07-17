Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Shareholder Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Upped Its Stake by $721,209; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Richmond Hill Investments Has Decreased Stake as Share Price Rose

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 306,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43M, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 10.78 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Climate Change Scenarios; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER WILL NOT BE ANNOUNCING FINAL DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN ON WEDS – SPOKESMAN; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – AS OF END OF QUARTER, TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SPEND TOTALED ABOUT $1.1 BLN ON A CUMULATIVE BASIS; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Will Work With Canada to Seek Third Party Buyer for Pipeline System Through July 22; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML’S BUDGET CONTEMPLATES AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE; 15/04/2018 – CBC Daybreak North: Breaking: John Horgan says after meeting with Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau, the disagreement over the; 30/05/2018 – Canada’s purchase of Trans Mountain was exceptional -minister; 10/04/2018 – KMI/@NEBCanada: #TransMountain has received approvals to work at Westridge and #Burnaby Terminals which continues. – ! $KMI; 29/05/2018 – Canadian government to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 933 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,437 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 7,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $11.17 during the last trading session, reaching $774.83. About 4,807 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 36.68% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60

Since March 15, 2019, it had 70 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.65 million activity. HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC had bought 50 shares worth $37,000.

