Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Shareholder Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Increased Its Stake by $721,209 as Valuation Declined; As Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Market Valuation Rose, Copper Rock Capital Partners Increased Holding

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 933 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 8,437 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 7,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $658.4. About 14,770 shares traded or 16.42% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL)

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Callaway Golf Co (ELY) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 87,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.63% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, up from 975,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Callaway Golf Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.87. About 610,770 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Board of Directors of Callaway Golf Company; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q EPS 65c; 20/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To EPS 77c-EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Bd of Directors of Callaway Golf Co; 09/05/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO – BOARD HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.01 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To Sales $1.17B-$1.185B; 21/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference May 23

Since March 15, 2019, it had 101 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.73 million activity. Horizon Kinetics LLC bought $32,251 worth of stock or 42 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Mellon has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). United Automobile Association owns 345 shares. Cim Ltd Co owns 972 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Johnson Counsel invested in 443 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has 0.37% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 1,225 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership accumulated 17,635 shares or 0.03% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Sys has 15,255 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James And owns 10,836 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 2,296 shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 0% or 6,660 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com accumulated 0% or 200 shares. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 6,189 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Group Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Of Vermont holds 0.07% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) or 1,000 shares. Moors And Cabot has 34,596 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles River Labs International Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 10,399 shares to 173,043 shares, valued at $24.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 14,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,382 shares, and cut its stake in Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 39 investors sold ELY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 78.56 million shares or 6.12% less from 83.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 348,292 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs invested in 8,143 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Com has 0% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). 35,500 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Florida-based Voloridge Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Kepos Capital Lp owns 160,997 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group holds 66,990 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Limited Liability has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Ironwood Invest Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 56,973 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 66 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 28,832 shares. Boyar Asset Management Inc holds 31,369 shares.