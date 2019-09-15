Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Shareholder Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Has Lowered Its Holding by $787,000; Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holder Bsw Wealth Partners Boosted Its Holding by $456,190

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 4,550 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58M, down from 5,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $658.66. About 10,280 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 84.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 3,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,503 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 4,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Texas Pacific Land Trust to Adjourn Special Meeting in Order to Provide Shareholders Sufficient Time to Review Proxy Supplement Required by SEC – Business Wire” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon, Chevron, And Texas Pacific Land: Titans Of The Permian – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Mission Advisors Supports Proxy Firms’ Endorsements of TPL Shareholders’ Vote FOR General Don Cook – Business Wire” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Ft.com and their article: “Activists target US oil patchâ€™s trustees for life – Financial Times” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Group Issues Open Letter To Shareholders Of Texas Pacific Land Trust – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mad River Investors reported 57,120 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0.05% or 1,832 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd holds 0% or 16,665 shares. Lpl Fincl Llc reported 1,127 shares. Cambrian Partnership, a California-based fund reported 5,550 shares. Oakworth reported 0.14% stake. 3,652 are owned by Northern Tru. Alps Advisors Inc stated it has 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 10 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 2,268 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 447 shares. Pacific Investment Co reported 0.73% stake. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can has 737 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Colony Limited Liability Company invested in 0.33% or 13,144 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 109 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. $33,511 worth of stock was bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC on Wednesday, April 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colonial holds 173,707 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 74,000 shares or 4.35% of the stock. Dana Invest Advsrs has 358,211 shares for 2.37% of their portfolio. 245,705 were accumulated by Cooperman Leon G. Cullinan Associates Inc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 262,526 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt Co holds 3.71% or 344,278 shares. Polaris Mngmt Llc invested in 495,052 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management accumulated 32,967 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt holds 1.39% or 84,500 shares. Sanders Lc, a New York-based fund reported 12.28 million shares. Sands Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 18.78M shares for 8.8% of their portfolio. Confluence Inv Management Ltd reported 1.12 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Com owns 4.47 million shares or 4.21% of their US portfolio. Professional Advisory invested in 3.29% or 126,645 shares.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $264.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Lw Crb Tg by 26,450 shares to 46,997 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.