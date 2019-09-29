Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Position Maintained by White Elm Capital Llc; Saturna Capital Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Cut by $1.62 Million

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 2,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 24,573 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.34M, up from 21,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $632.1. About 15,044 shares traded or 7.53% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 8,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 607,361 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.21M, down from 615,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/05/2018 – APPLE: HOLDER OBJECTIONS TO SETTLEMENT TO BE FILED BY JULY 6; 28/03/2018 – CCFC: Apple challenging Google for the biggest presence in schools, and “getting students to associate a certain brand wi…; 16/03/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS MARCH 27 EVENT IN CHICAGO ON EDUCATION; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief; 25/04/2018 – JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook arrives at the White House for meetings, including one with President Trump this afternoon; 12/03/2018 – Financial Terms of Apple-Texture Deal Not Disclosed; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT DID 756 SUPPLIER FACILITY ASSESSMENTS IN 2017; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Apple and Google over developer fees

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Amazon Should Acquire Fitbit – Nasdaq” on September 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: The iPhone 11 Demand Picture Is Distorted – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple returns to bond market (update) – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Priced To Move – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clark Estates invested in 65,450 shares. Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 120,827 shares. Force Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 9,567 shares or 5.63% of the stock. Moreover, Ctc Limited Liability Co has 0.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 575,772 shares. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 4.76% or 63,089 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 472,570 shares. Moreover, Inv Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 0.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Amica Mutual Ins has 2.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 117,281 shares. Lipe & Dalton invested in 4.89% or 34,534 shares. Argyle Mngmt Inc has 0.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,380 shares. Avenir has 89,325 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim has 4.72% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4.61 million shares. National Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 42,600 shares. Tributary Limited Liability has 9,905 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Yorktown Research Inc stated it has 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $407.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 29,700 shares to 225,430 shares, valued at $15.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 89,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 105 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.82 million activity. 42 shares were bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC, worth $33,649 on Tuesday, April 2.

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Dissident Shareholders of Texas Pacific Land Trust Reveal Their Apparent Goal: Seizing Control of TPL Without Paying a Control Premium – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Texas Pacific Land to explore C-corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas Pacific Land Set To Rise Further – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Texas Pacific Land Trust tries to fend off activist investor, delays meeting – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Sends Letter Requesting Explanations from Dissident Nominee Eric Oliver – Business Wire” with publication date: May 16, 2019.