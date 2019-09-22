Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Market Value Declined While White Elm Capital Has Boosted by $2.16 Million Its Stake; Tiffany And Co (TIF) Holder Capital World Investors Has Increased Position by $11.05 Million

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Tiffany And Co (TIF) by 19.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 118,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 733,958 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.73M, up from 615,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Tiffany And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $91.3. About 1.39 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 25/05/2018 – Sierra Leone president to push review of mining law, contracts; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 55c From 50c; 06/04/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ALESSANDRO BOGLIOLO’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2017 WAS ABOUT $14 MLN; BOGLIOLO ASSUMED RESPONSIBILITIES AS CEO ON OCT 2, 2017; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal Officer; 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14, EST. 83C; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 EPS $4.25-EPS $4.45; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY AUTHORIZES $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Beats on Earnings — Earnings Review

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 2,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 24,573 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.34 million, up from 21,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $7.95 during the last trading session, reaching $642.15. About 16,944 shares traded or 19.85% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $426.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1.03M shares to 3.47M shares, valued at $80.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryanair Holdings Plc Adr by 4.60M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De owns 12,896 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsr, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,652 shares. Lagoda Invest Management LP has 9,782 shares. Millennium Limited Liability accumulated 43,379 shares. Nordea Invest Ab holds 5,099 shares. Moreover, Polar Capital Llp has 0.41% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Glenmede Tru Na owns 1,055 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp holds 0.03% or 297 shares in its portfolio. 9,698 were accumulated by Investec Asset Mgmt. Bokf Na owns 4,900 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Regions Corp owns 520 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). 2,000 were accumulated by Arosa Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Company invested in 12,849 shares or 4.4% of the stock.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $407.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 29,700 shares to 225,430 shares, valued at $15.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,609 shares, and cut its stake in Black Knight Inc.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 107 buys, and 0 sales for $4.94 million activity. 42 shares were bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC, worth $33,275 on Friday, April 5.