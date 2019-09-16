Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Market Value Declined While First Dallas Securities Has Decreased Its Holding by $773,424; Valueworks Has Decreased American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $517,707

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 11.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 4,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 31,815 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93M, down from 36,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $117.18. About 1.02 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 984 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 20,957 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.49 million, down from 21,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.43B market cap company. The stock increased 6.28% or $41.34 during the last trading session, reaching $700. About 11,034 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). New York-based Shufro Rose And Ltd has invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bar Harbor Trust Svcs stated it has 80,394 shares or 6.14% of all its holdings. Signalpoint Asset Lc reported 2,851 shares stake. Hudock Gru Limited owns 200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jennison Associate Lc holds 202,483 shares. Mraz Amerine And Assocs accumulated 0.3% or 8,094 shares. Davy Asset Mgmt Limited reported 20,248 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors holds 0.05% or 3,455 shares in its portfolio. Jnba has 0.06% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 1832 Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Maryland-based Spc has invested 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 235,161 shares. Calamos Advsrs Llc has invested 0.12% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Semper Augustus Invs Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.49% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.08 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Valueworks Llc, which manages about $252.31 million and $151.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 34,001 shares to 336,223 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Express August credit card delinquencies rate tick higher – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Houthis Cut Saudi Oil Supply, Who Wins? Hint: Not E&P Oil Names. Fintech Firesale, And Goldman Spoils Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Investor Group Responds To Texas Pacific Land’s Formation Of “Conversion Exploration Committee” – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on April 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Investor Group Issues Open Letter To Shareholders Of Texas Pacific Land Trust – PRNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Group Reports On Latest Efforts By Trustees Of Texas Pacific Land Trust To Interfere With Shareholder Democracy – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prescott Group Incorporated Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 2,500 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 1,915 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 77,500 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 3,652 shares. Moreover, Johnson Counsel has 0.01% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 3,006 shares or 0% of the stock. Stephens Ar holds 800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Menta Cap Limited Liability Co holds 873 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Services Automobile Association owns 293 shares. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Co invested in 0.06% or 324 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 25 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc has 0.14% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Fmr Limited Liability holds 0% or 16,665 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs stated it has 11,713 shares. Permanens Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).