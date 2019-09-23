Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Holding Raised by White Elm Capital Llc; Gladius Capital Management LP Boosted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $20.86 Million

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 407.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 147,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 184,259 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.10 million, up from 36,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $132.45. About 2.19M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 2,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 24,573 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.34M, up from 21,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $8.85 during the last trading session, reaching $651. About 3,772 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $407.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 89,400 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $15.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,264 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since March 25, 2019, it had 106 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.91 million activity. Another trade for 49 shares valued at $32,902 was bought by HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (Put) by 442,300 shares to 122,200 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpiller Inc Del (Put) by 40,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put).