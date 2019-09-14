Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Holder Serengeti Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Position as Share Price Declined; As United Technologies (UTX) Valuation Declined, Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Position

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 83,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 83,306 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, down from 166,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 98.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 247,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36M, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $658.66. About 10,280 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $377.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 20,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $102.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 110 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.04 million activity. On Friday, June 21 HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought $39,554 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) or 50 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 17.17 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 745,106 shares to 20.53 million shares, valued at $1.42B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Concrete Pumping Hldgs Inc.

