Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Holder Eagleclaw Capital Managment Raised Stake; Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose While Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Decreased by $8.25 Million Its Holding

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 1,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 12,849 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.11M, up from 11,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $18.56 during the last trading session, reaching $604.39. About 33,994 shares traded or 137.34% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc sold 28,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 455,488 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.21M, down from 483,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $276.96. About 2.58M shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0.23% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pettyjohn Wood And White invested 0.62% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fosun Limited has invested 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Philadelphia Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,370 shares. Btim Corporation has 7,514 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management owns 36 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Personal Fincl, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,917 shares. 1,193 were accumulated by Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Chevy Chase accumulated 413,624 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 32,804 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Efg Asset Management (Americas) has 1.46% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 17,348 shares. 8,875 are held by San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca). Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 85,235 shares in its portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca holds 4.94% or 44,178 shares in its portfolio. Wafra Incorporated owns 32,434 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dropbox On A Rocky Road – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Wait for High-Flying Cloud-Based Salesforce Stock to Fall – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For September 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement has 12,824 shares. Millennium Limited Company holds 43,379 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership reported 59,022 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 38 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp owns 0.02% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 2,470 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 10,040 shares stake. Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Liability owns 500 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 425 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Corp has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Regions invested in 520 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel holds 36,130 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Pcl owns 781 shares. Hendershot Invs holds 700 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Company Il reported 828 shares.