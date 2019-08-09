Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I (TPL) Shareholder First Dallas Securities Lowered Holding by $1.00 Million as Stock Value Declined; Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose While Tdam Usa Raised Its Position

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I (TPL) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 1,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 21,941 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.98 million, down from 23,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89B market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $25 during the last trading session, reaching $675. About 21,361 shares traded or 79.53% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 3,740 shares as the company's stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 108,786 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.88 million, up from 105,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $211.57. About 2.87 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $139.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 21,944 shares to 29,980 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 24,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 490 shares. 1,799 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Cordasco Financial Ntwk holds 0.03% or 42 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors invested in 0% or 3,700 shares. Synovus Corporation has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 12 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Moors Cabot reported 1.76% stake. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Highstreet Asset Mngmt stated it has 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fifth Third Comml Bank has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Wells Fargo Company Mn invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Johnson Counsel Incorporated holds 443 shares. Fernwood Management Limited Liability reported 1.93% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Neuberger Berman Group Lc has 500 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 88 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.31 million activity. $33,511 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) shares were bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 36,662 shares to 12,063 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 34,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,872 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Co reported 0.85% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 14,993 were reported by Essex Financial Services. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.52% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 65,670 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1,805 shares. Villere St Denis J And Ltd Co holds 1,450 shares. 5,575 were accumulated by Wilkins Counsel. Jfs Wealth Lc invested in 0.2% or 4,015 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.37% or 7,490 shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold accumulated 49,168 shares. Ci Inc stated it has 0.5% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 110,819 are owned by Stock Yards Bancshares & Tru. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,434 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,551 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares Inc, West Virginia-based fund reported 118,449 shares. Gw Henssler Assocs owns 23,680 shares.