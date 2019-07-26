Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL) Shareholder Fernwood Investment Management Lifted Its Position by $306,881; Comerica Bank Position in Infosys Technologies Sp Adr (INFY) Lowered by $4.10 Million as Valuation Declined

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 397 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 4,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $747.79. About 10,034 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 36.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Infosys Technologies Sp Adr (INFY) by 61.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 373,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 237,311 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 610,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Infosys Technologies Sp Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 6.98M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 18.37% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AWARD-WINNING CREATIVE AND CONSUMER INSIGHT AGENCY, WONGDOODY; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO PAY INR10 AS SPECIAL DIVIDEND; 21/03/2018 – Infosys Foreign Source Income Not Taxable, Again: N.J. Court; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS INFY.NS EXEC SAYS CAPITAL ALLOCATION POLICY IN NO WAY DILUTES CO’S ABILITY TO DO ACQUISITIONS; 11/05/2018 – Ravi Venkatesan Steps off Infosys Board to Pursue Exciting New Opportunity; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF WONGDOODY; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Full-Year Revenue Guidance Matches Estimate: TOPLive; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO BUY WONGDOODY; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LIMITED: Investor Meet; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively

Since March 15, 2019, it had 78 buys, and 0 sales for $3.95 million activity. $39,299 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) was bought by HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pecaut And Company reported 9,316 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 775 shares. Texas-based Hodges Capital Management has invested 5.92% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Comm Of Vermont reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Baldwin Mgmt Ltd has 1,000 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd stated it has 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 132 shares or 0% of the stock. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1,800 were reported by Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated. National Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0% or 15,969 shares in its portfolio. Newfocus Financial Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.24% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Schwartz Inv Counsel reported 35,930 shares. Ipswich Investment Mngmt holds 0.58% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) or 2,300 shares. Moreover, Alps Advsr has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 560 shares.

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Highlights 733% Total Shareholder Returns1 and Strong Performance in Letter to Shareholders – Business Wire” published on April 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas Pacific Land Trust sues Horizon trustee nominee – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Investor Group Files Counter-Claims Seeking To Recognize Election Of Eric Oliver As Trustee Of Texas Pacific Land Trust – PRNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Pacific Land to explore C-corporation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.