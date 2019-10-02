Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL) Position Lifted by Fernwood Investment Management Llc; Kellner Capital Has Boosted Its Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Holding by $583,100; Valuation Rose

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 11,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 224,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.14M, up from 213,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 513,729 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS FUNDS MANAGED BY IT, AN 18.56% SHAREHOLDER OF RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND, SENT A LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON APRIL 11; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oaktree Capital Group LLC Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAK); 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE – EXPRESS “DEEP DISAPPOINTMENT” WITH RANGER DIRECT BOARD PROPOSAL TO APPOINT ARES MANAGEMENT AS ITS NEW INVESTMENT MANAGER; 12/03/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 18.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DITECH HOLDING CORP AS OF FEB 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – RESPONSE TO SECOND OAKTREE LETTER; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q EPS 78c; 19/04/2018 – COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLACEMENT SELLER IS OAKTREE; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group: Management Fees, Incentive Income Will Reflect Portion of Net Earnings From Management Fees and Performance Fees; 09/03/2018 – OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS ENDS BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL) by 19.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 923 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 5,602 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, up from 4,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $23.09 during the last trading session, reaching $608. About 14,716 shares traded or 5.67% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $223.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andarko Pete Corp (NYSE:GG) by 402,050 shares to 177,950 shares, valued at $12.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Tough Markets Hit Oaktree Capital – Motley Fool” on February 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oaktree Capital Q2 AUM increases on capital commitments – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Oaktree’s Global Co-Portfolio Manager and Head of Distressed Debt for Europe and Asia, Pedro Urquidi, to Relocate to Hong Kong – Business Wire” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Hot Insider Trading Stocks to Buy Under $10 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Architects has invested 0.02% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 736,570 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 4.72M shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 21,616 shares. Moreover, Lpl Limited has 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Ota Financial Group Limited Partnership has 1.16% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 30,000 shares. Cls Invs holds 232 shares. Blair William Commerce Il has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). 35,000 were accumulated by Polar Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Cwm Ltd Llc accumulated 120 shares or 0% of the stock. Covington Management owns 250 shares. First Foundation Advsr holds 15,559 shares. Violich Cap Inc invested in 0.11% or 9,001 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.01% or 105,800 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 21,400 shares stake.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $665,602 activity.

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Announces Change of Trustee – Business Wire” on February 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Conversion Exploration Committee Provides Update – StreetInsider.com” published on September 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Investor Group Calls On Texas Pacific Land Shareholders To Hold Trustees David Barry And John Norris Accountable For Their Flagrant Disregard Of Shareholders’ Rights And Investments – PRNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Texas Pacific Land Crashed Along With Oil, What Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 24, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Group Issues Open Letter To Texas Pacific Land Trustees David Barry And John Norris – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.