Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL) Market Value Declined While Fernwood Investment Management Upped by $726,401 Its Holding; Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Holder Second Curve Capital Has Cut Position as Stock Price Declined

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL) by 19.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 923 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 5,602 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, up from 4,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $658.66. About 10,280 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 68.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 11,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63 billion market cap company. It closed at $121.16 lastly. It is down 14.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 110 buys, and 0 sales for $5.04 million activity. The insider HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought 49 shares worth $39,200.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Cim Lc invested in 957 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Texas Yale Cap Corp has 360 shares. Pnc Gp accumulated 22,004 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Susquehanna Llp has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Da Davidson & Com reported 278 shares. Tradewinds Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Lc holds 0.11% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Beddow Capital Management Inc invested in 10,198 shares or 4.62% of the stock. United Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 293 shares. Hendershot Invests Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). 960 were reported by Bank Of Montreal Can. Moreover, Wms Prtnrs Limited Com has 0.1% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 500 shares. Captrust Fin owns 1,832 shares. Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 1,565 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $145.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 330,000 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $14.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 20,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 591,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 earnings per share, down 4.58% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.84 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $148.34 million for 11.18 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual earnings per share reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.37% negative EPS growth.