Texas Instruments (TXN) Valuation Rose While Copeland Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Equifax (EFX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 14,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 127,569 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12 million, up from 112,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $136.2. About 861,169 shares traded or 6.61% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 31/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mic; 16/04/2018 – ISS Says Five Equifax Directors Should Be Voted Out; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading by S.E.C; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 14/03/2018 – RPT-SEC SAYS IT CHARGED YING WITH VIOLATING FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS, WILL SEEK DISGORGEMENT OF ILL-GOTTEN GAINS PLUS INTEREST, PENALTIES, AND INJUNCTIVE RELIEF; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS BEGOR IS ELIGIBLE FOR AN ANNUAL INCENTIVE BONUS OF 100% OF HIS ANNUAL BASE SALARY; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Appoints Mark Begor as New CEO; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q EPS 75c; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mi; 19/03/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in San Francisco

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 94.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 30,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,932 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205,000, down from 32,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $114.93. About 2.41 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 20,880 shares to 115,869 shares, valued at $30.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,073 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equifax Q1 guidance trails estimates – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Regions Financial Corporation (RF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Equifax announces conference call for first quarter 2019 results – PRNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Equifax Q1 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equifax, FICO team up to sell consumer data to banks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc has 4,537 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oakworth Cap holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brinker owns 19,886 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 7,056 shares. Blackrock invested 0.04% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Fjarde Ap invested in 31,883 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, M&T Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Moreover, Field And Main National Bank has 0% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 20 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd has 0.14% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 10,000 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,876 shares. Homrich & Berg owns 4,880 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 1,797 shares. Mufg Americas Corp invested in 0.07% or 20,271 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James Na has 0.13% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 21,729 shares. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 1.13 million are owned by Glenmede Trust Na. Johnson Financial Gp Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company holds 28,656 shares. Delaware-based Cypress Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.24% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Robecosam Ag has invested 0.53% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Natixis Lp accumulated 0.38% or 406,987 shares. 10,906 were accumulated by Spinnaker Tru. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.31% or 182,576 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested in 40,493 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). California-based Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Lc has invested 0.71% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 1.61 million are held by Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Lincoln Natl invested in 2,924 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. $418,992 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF. DELAGI R GREGORY sold $3.37M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. 21,337 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $2.21 million were sold by XIE BING. TEMPLETON RICHARD K also sold $9.19M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. Kozanian Hagop H had sold 7,800 shares worth $785,791. Shares for $683,813 were sold by BLINN MARK A.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Core (NASDAQ:CORE) by 74,181 shares to 647,807 shares, valued at $24.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 38,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS).