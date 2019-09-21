Texas Instruments (TXN) Valuation Rose While Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Raised by $39.33 Million Its Position; Oak Associates LTD Stake in Sanofi Ads (SNY) Has Lifted by $758,305 as Stock Value Declined

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 345,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 4.10 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $470.15 million, up from 3.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.67. About 7.62M shares traded or 65.31% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Sanofi Ads (SNY) by 38.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 17,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 63,555 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75 million, up from 45,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Sanofi Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 3.55 million shares traded or 159.23% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 08/03/2018 – Sanofi Completes Acquisition Of Bioverativ Inc; 16/04/2018 – COOPER-VEMEDIA ACQUIRES PRODUCT PORTFOLIO FROM SANOFI; 08/03/2018 – SANOFI COMPLETES PURCHASE OF BIOVERATIV; 23/04/2018 – Sanofi loses its German CSO and diabetes chief to Grünenthal $SNY; 17/04/2018 – Sanofi’s CFO Contamine to retire later this year; 07/03/2018 – Sanofi: Filing of the 2017 U.S. Form 20-F and French « Document de Référence » containing the Annual Financial Report; 18/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Och-Ziff Capital Management, Sanofi; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: FDA to Conduct Priority Review of Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 13/04/2018 – Advent leads race to buy Sanofi’s generics arm; 16/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: POSITIVE DATA FOR CEMIPLIMAB

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Union (NYSE:WU) by 30,000 shares to 265,720 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,510 shares, and cut its stake in Davita Healthcare Partners Inc (NYSE:DVA).

