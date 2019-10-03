Texas Instruments (TXN) to pay $0.90 on Nov 18, 2019; Family Management Cut By $2.88 Million Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position

Family Management Corp decreased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 93.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Family Management Corp sold 29,675 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Family Management Corp holds 2,111 shares with $206,000 value, down from 31,786 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $142.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.11% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $105.94. About 4.18 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO DISPOSE OF REST OF LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC STAKE; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 26/04/2018 – Two-Year Feasibility Study Results Encouraging with Medtronic Harmony(TM) Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) is expected to pay $0.90 on Nov 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:TXN) shareholders before Oct 30, 2019 will receive the $0.90 dividend. Texas Instruments Inc’s current price of $126.84 translates into 0.71% yield. Texas Instruments Inc’s dividend has Oct 31, 2019 as record date. Sep 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $126.84. About 5.38M shares traded or 17.56% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend

Family Management Corp increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 25,463 shares to 30,463 valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 10,536 shares and now owns 66,219 shares. Invesco Value Mun Income Tr (IIM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). The Massachusetts-based Anchor Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.78% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 12,220 shares. Country Club Trust Na accumulated 0.77% or 68,381 shares. Moreover, Tiedemann Advsr Ltd has 0.02% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 3,763 were accumulated by Intersect Capital Ltd Liability. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel has invested 1.39% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Aull And Monroe Inv Management accumulated 3,897 shares. Hbk Invs LP reported 39,421 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 7,447 shares. Appleton Partners Ma owns 79,220 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Proffitt Goodson Incorporated accumulated 411 shares. New Jersey-based Blackhill Inc has invested 0.43% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Qci Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Among 8 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Medtronic has $12200 highest and $100 lowest target. $116.13’s average target is 9.62% above currents $105.94 stock price. Medtronic had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $10500 target. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $111 target in Monday, August 19 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Raymond James. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of MDT in report on Wednesday, June 5 to “Outperform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $11200 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MDT in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72B for 20.69 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.55’s average target is -10.48% below currents $126.84 stock price. Texas Instruments had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Thursday, August 22. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 29 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. BMO Capital Markets maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, July 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $15000 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, April 30.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $118.42 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Analog and Embedded Processing. It has a 23.15 P/E ratio. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power products to manage power requirements using battery management solutions, portable power components, power supply controls, and point-of-load products.