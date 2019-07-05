Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Value Rose While Roffman Miller Associates Has Lifted Its Position; As Wesco Intl (WCC) Share Price Declined, Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lowered Position by $152.71 Million

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 72.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 2.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.12M, down from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.12. About 282,711 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 5,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 279,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.67M, up from 274,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $115.94. About 2.32 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,987 activity.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 17,058 shares to 7.90M shares, valued at $638.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 7.80M shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,138 were reported by First Quadrant LP Ca. Delphi Management Ma invested in 0.67% or 13,639 shares. Alpha Windward Llc has invested 0.31% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Cornerstone Advisors reported 20 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston has invested 0.25% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 124,650 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Llc has invested 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Trexquant LP owns 11,219 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Cibc World Mkts reported 38,000 shares. Qs Investors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). 105,025 are held by Dean Associates Ltd Liability Co. United Automobile Association stated it has 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 78,456 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 404,853 shares.

Analysts await WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 18.03% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.22 per share. WCC’s profit will be $64.59 million for 8.70 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by WESCO International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Field And Main Commercial Bank reported 75 shares stake. Mu Invs Limited invested in 55,100 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 1.52 million shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.63% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Jnba Fincl Advisors stated it has 2,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Wesbanco Bancorporation reported 260,570 shares. Mechanics Bancorporation Trust Department reported 4,700 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 7.16M shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Atwood & Palmer has invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Kwmg Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 941 shares. Pacific Glob Investment Mgmt Co owns 2,413 shares. 6,187 were accumulated by Cetera Ltd. First holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 22,804 shares.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10,819 shares to 100,123 shares, valued at $38.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. Flessner Kyle M also sold $936,455 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. $683,813 worth of stock was sold by BLINN MARK A on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $1.53 million were sold by CARP DANIEL A on Friday, February 8. The insider Kozanian Hagop H sold 7,800 shares worth $785,791. 8,693 shares were sold by XIE BING, worth $922,762 on Tuesday, February 12. Ilan Haviv had sold 23,174 shares worth $2.34 million.