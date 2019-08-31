Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Rose While Westwood Management Has Lowered Holding; Torray Cut Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Share Price Rose

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 87,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.27 million, down from 90,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 2.75M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 5,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 120,367 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.86 million, down from 125,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Airtel slams Jio for Apple Watch service complaints – Economic Times; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Holland On Apple Earnings, Buybacks; 29/05/2018 – APPLE SEES HOMEPOD IN CANADA, FRANCE, GERMANY STARTING JUNE 18; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple hasn’t met with Indian govt to discuss anti-spam iOS app since Nov, despite allegedly agreeing in Oct t; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 06/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Release Date, Specs: Sources Hint Possible Delay; Features And HIgher Price; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X was the world’s best-selling smartphone in the last quarter, research shows; 09/04/2018 – Apple’s Entire Business Is Now Being Powered With Clean Energy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,722 were reported by Cutter & Brokerage. Usca Ria Llc stated it has 63,511 shares or 2.61% of all its holdings. Citizens And Northern invested in 24,885 shares or 2.64% of the stock. Bridgecreek Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 81,749 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 2.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fca Tx holds 5,645 shares. Premier Asset Management Limited invested 2.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability invested in 2.69% or 202,932 shares. Bessemer Inc stated it has 1.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Macquarie Group Inc Limited invested in 0.15% or 455,850 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc has 116,835 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Voya Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4.83M shares. Beck Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 5,138 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Lincoln Capital Limited Liability Company reported 2,710 shares stake. Natixis has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genmab Adr (GMXAY) by 658,895 shares to 715,259 shares, valued at $12.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 6,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: Just Own The 9% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bull outlines Apple’s reacceleration in July – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple’s streaming spending races past $6B – FT – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.11% or 43,419 shares in its portfolio. Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Company stated it has 2.2% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 3,239 shares. Sunbelt Securities, Texas-based fund reported 3,746 shares. Shelton Cap, California-based fund reported 12,452 shares. First Eagle Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 1.12% or 3.91 million shares. Milestone Grp owns 2,574 shares. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,735 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 68,564 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. 3,084 are held by Brave Asset Management. Kentucky Retirement Systems Trust Fund holds 18,659 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 131,338 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company owns 830,779 shares. Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.37% or 14,000 shares. Fort Limited Partnership invested in 0.4% or 18,944 shares.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 106,675 shares to 224,675 shares, valued at $20.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.31B for 21.94 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TXN Named A Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 155% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HOG, TXN, SWK – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Gains on Q4 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.