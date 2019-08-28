Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Rose While Marvin & Palmer Associates Has Boosted Its Holding; Capital Returns Management Holding in American Intl Group (AIG) Has Increased by $15.74 Million as Market Value Rose

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 4038.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 366,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 375,135 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15M, up from 9,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.64. About 252,172 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million; 12/04/2018 – AIG and EY Announce Strategic Tax Compliance and Technology Agreement; 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS LOSS RATIO FOR NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL WILL “PROBABLY WILL BE ABOVE 100” – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Also Voted to Support Each of Two Proposals Recommended; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Sompo International Announces U.S. Insurance Business Development Roles

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $121.46. About 385,798 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 21,284 shares to 87,166 shares, valued at $15.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 71,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,391 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Td Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 105 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 1.17 million shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Capital Returns Management Ltd accumulated 8.65% or 375,135 shares. Lee Danner & Bass Inc holds 17,087 shares. 49 were reported by Cls Investments Limited Liability Com. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.09% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc holds 247,420 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP owns 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 163 shares. First Manhattan Comm has 556,474 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. New York-based Millennium Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 106 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.2% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 89,712 shares. Pecaut & accumulated 76,050 shares or 3.87% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.05% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

