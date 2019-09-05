Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Price Rose While Umb Bank N A Cut by $2.19 Million Its Stake; City Holding Company Holds Stake in Target Com (TGT)

City Holding Company increased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 18.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 4,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 25,677 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 21,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $108.95. About 2.68M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – TGT NEXT-DAY DELIVERY FREE FOR REDCARD ORDERS, $2.99 OTHERWISE; 15/05/2018 – TARGET CONFIRMS PRICE CUT FOR NEXT-DAY DELIVERY OF ESSENTIALS; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP – TAX ACT RESULTED IN $36 MLN OF BENEFIT IN QTR DUE TO A LOWER STRUCTURAL TAX RATE IN JANUARY; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 06/03/2018 – Target Will Nearly Triple the Size of Its Remodel Program in 2018; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Comparable Average Transaction Amount Fell 0.6%; 23/05/2018 – Target Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.50

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 20,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 286,480 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.39 million, down from 307,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $126.89. About 3.39 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Unveils New Isolated Gate Drivers – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 28,777 shares to 690,305 shares, valued at $130.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 4,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Capital Management owns 18,563 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quantres Asset has 0.91% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Marvin Palmer Assocs Inc owns 57,724 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 150 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel stated it has 2.76% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Gabelli Funds Ltd Co holds 0.29% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 435,700 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 641 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc reported 4,592 shares. Moreover, Holt Cap Limited Liability Corp Dba Holt Cap Prns LP has 0.06% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Highstreet Asset Mgmt owns 10,778 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Company has 5,100 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt has invested 0.4% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) owns 5,421 shares. 8,084 are held by Pinnacle Ptnrs Inc.