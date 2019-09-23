Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Price Rose While Bbva Compass Bancshares Increased by $464,322 Its Holding; Maple Capital Management Cut Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $6.08 Million; Valuation Declined

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 87.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 79,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 11,526 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $877,000, down from 91,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 9.50 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – “APPRECIATES” STATEMENT FROM U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY AND CFIUS CHAIR STEVEN MNUCHIN ON MARCH 12; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump blocks Qualcomm sale to Broadcom over security concerns; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Offer To Acquire Qualcomm; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 06/03/2018 – US security panel’s rare warning deals crushing blow to Qualcomm takeover; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 13/03/2018 – A failed merger between Qualcomm and Broadcom has some investors worried about the Trump administration’s tougher rhetoric on China; 13/03/2018 – The Morning Ledger: Trump Blocks Qualcomm Deal on Security Concerns

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 4,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 30,463 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.50M, up from 26,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.67. About 7.62M shares traded or 65.60% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Texas Instruments is a Top 25 Dividend Giant (TXN) – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Unveils New Isolated Gate Drivers – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Gains on Q4 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Analog Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV) by 34,320 shares to 33,860 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 7,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,267 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1.70M shares. New Jersey-based Mercer Capital Advisers has invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 3,276 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets owns 197,051 shares. Cypress Capital Grp holds 3,742 shares. Kames Public Limited Company accumulated 23,265 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Hm Payson And Comm has 0.87% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Northeast Fincl Consultants reported 16,088 shares. Central Bancorp Trust owns 0.33% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 12,646 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc holds 0.07% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 1,895 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability holds 0.59% or 62,176 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones Ltd Liability Com holds 58,507 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Associated Banc accumulated 18,243 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Macquarie Gp Limited has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Legitimate Threats and 3 Reasons to Buy QCOM Stock Anyway – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “April 12th Options Now Available For Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tctc Limited Liability Company has 220,982 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Invests Co Limited stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.24% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Athena Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 26,943 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Fragasso Inc holds 5,093 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 0.33% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 10,000 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 289,857 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability accumulated 143,863 shares. Paradigm Advisors Llc reported 3.82% stake. Impala Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 391,078 shares. Naples Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,590 shares. Stevens Management LP stated it has 0.23% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 0.33% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). National Pension owns 1.59M shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 328 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.75 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.