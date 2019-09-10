Texas Instruments (TXN) Stake Maintained by Dubuque Bank & Trust Company; As Kimberly (KMB) Share Value Rose, Holder Viking Fund Management Has Cut Its Position

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 46,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, down from 50,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 1.23M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 4,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 115,239 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22M, up from 110,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $126.39. About 1.42M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Vizient and Huggies® Brand Partner at the 2019 Vizient Connections Education Summit to Raise Awareness for Diaper Need – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Kimberly-Clark Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), A Stock That Climbed 27% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $629.69 million for 18.47 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 155% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks for Dividend Investors to Buy After Powell Update – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

