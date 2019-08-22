Texas Instruments (TXN) Stake Held by L & S Advisors Inc; As Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Market Valuation Declined, Rr Advisors Has Decreased Position

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.22. About 5,849 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 199.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 22,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 33,354 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 11,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $124.93. About 944,917 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voc Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) by 1.69M shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $9.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 690,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL).

More notable recent VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.205 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividends By The Numbers For March 2019 And Q1 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GlycoMimetics’ lead drug flunks late-stage study; shares down 54% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 23, 2019 : V, TXN, CB, CNI, EW, DFS, FE, CSGP, CMG, AGR, SNAP, WRB – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Texas Instruments: Impeccable Quality And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GM, HCA, TXN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.