Texas Instruments (TXN) Stake Has Raised by Regents Of The University Of California; As Duke Energy Hldg (DUK) Stock Declined, Cullinan Associates Trimmed Its Stake by $338,400

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Hldg (DUK) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 3,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 52,053 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, down from 55,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Hldg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.72. About 2.69 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $125.01. About 6.60 million shares traded or 39.23% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spc Fincl reported 4,266 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bragg Fin Inc holds 0.38% or 32,660 shares in its portfolio. Madison Holdg invested in 5,957 shares. Philadelphia Tru Co stated it has 183,936 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. The California-based Phocas Corp has invested 0.06% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 0.5% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 12,395 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Llc accumulated 1.00 million shares. Van Eck Associates holds 70,412 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants invested in 0.11% or 4,219 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr accumulated 302 shares. 23,745 were accumulated by Salem Investment Counselors. Lvw Advisors Limited Company stated it has 3,709 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 3,145 were reported by Meridian Counsel. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research Incorporated invested 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Associated Banc invested in 0.02% or 3,295 shares.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 5.38% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $713.48 million for 22.12 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.97% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SPHD: The Ultimate ‘No Worries’ Income Plus Growth Investment – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Duke Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DUK) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Duke Energy Renewables acquires 200-MW Holstein solar project in Texas from 8minute Solar Energy – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy uses a different kind of contract in deal for what will be its largest solar project yet – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 9,675 shares to 86,175 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 2,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Analyst Reports for Texas Instruments, Blackstone & Northrop Grumman – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 6.47 million shares stake. Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Northeast Consultants Inc owns 15,630 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Northside Cap Management Ltd reported 11.94% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Penobscot Investment Management Com holds 0.43% or 18,950 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life accumulated 26,867 shares. 102,981 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd has invested 0.12% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ghp Invest Inc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 32,670 were reported by Amica Mutual Insur. Yhb Investment has 0.03% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc has 79,647 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 54,866 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Mcf Advisors Llc has invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).