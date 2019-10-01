Texas Instruments (TXN) Shares Rose While Mcgowan Group Asset Management Trimmed by $593,940 Its Holding; As Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Market Valuation Declined, Ares Management Increased Holding by $1.48 Million

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc sold 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 33,407 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83M, down from 38,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $128.03. About 2.52 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95M, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.81. About 16,373 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $42,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.43, from 3.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 6 investors sold WHF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.27 million shares or 30.96% less from 3.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Research holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 81,147 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 106,797 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 166,991 shares. Colorado-based Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.07% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 2,622 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Telemus Cap Limited Company reported 10,000 shares stake. Ares Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 577,947 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% or 36,872 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc owns 43,775 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Wolverine Asset Mgmt holds 6,012 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Muzinich & Com Inc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 123,057 shares. Barclays Pcl has 2 shares. Bulldog Investors Limited Co holds 0.23% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 52,500 shares.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 209,532 shares to 70,437 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penantpark Floating Rate Ca (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 209,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,248 shares, and cut its stake in Solar Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc, which manages about $262.51M and $637.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fd Shs by 46,549 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $20.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Templetn Em Mkt Income Com (TEI) by 58,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Clearbridge Energy Mlp Opportunity Fd Inc (EMO).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.70 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

