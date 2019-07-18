Texas Instruments (TXN) Shareholder Westwood Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Rose; Merck & Co. (MRK) Share Price Declined While Krensavage Asset Management Has Trimmed by $1.43 Million Its Position

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc (MRK) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 17,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 412,809 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.33M, down from 429,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.92. About 9.02M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 – ADURO REPORTS MILESTONE ACHIEVED UNDER MERCK & CO. PACT FOR INI; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Soliticor General urges Supreme Court to review Merck case about warnings; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA 4Q Ebitda Pre-Exceptionals at EUR1.01B; 09/03/2018 – Merck’s Rebif Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Unchanged

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.27 million, down from 90,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $117.18. About 4.03M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96 billion for 17.81 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20,625 shares to 31,525 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 106,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 24.21 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.