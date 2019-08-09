Texas Instruments (TXN) Shareholder Westwood Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $339,200 as Share Value Rose; As Brown Forman (BF.B) Market Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Decreased Its Holding by $9.38 Million

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 87,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.27 million, down from 90,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $121.53. About 3.36 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 180,395 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 213,955 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.29M, down from 394,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 295,228 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Creates Global Corporate Affairs Organization; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Brown-Forman Corp Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brown-Forman’s New Usd Bonds A1; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sales Beat Expectations As American Whiskey Continues Rapid Growth — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Lawson Whiting to Succeed Vargas as CEO; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN 3Q EPS 39C, EST. 41C

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $922,762 activity.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 5,200 shares to 11,200 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 106,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,675 shares, and has risen its stake in The Trade Desk.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 21.55 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

