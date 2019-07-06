Texas Instruments (TXN) Shareholder Umb Bank N A Decreased Stake by $2.19 Million as Stock Value Rose; Cambridge Financial Group Raised Its Nike (NKE) Holding by $1.07 Billion as Stock Price Declined

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 21.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 12,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,831 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05 billion, up from 59,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 6.17 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s head of diversity, inclusion steps down; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 20,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 286,480 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.39M, down from 307,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.06 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. 9,270 shares were sold by Flessner Kyle M, worth $936,455. 8,693 shares were sold by XIE BING, worth $922,762 on Tuesday, February 12. 6,648 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $683,813 were sold by BLINN MARK A. 23,174 shares were sold by ANDERSKOUV NIELS, worth $2.34 million. Shares for $929,627 were sold by Kozanian Hagop H. DELAGI R GREGORY sold $3.37 million worth of stock or 33,371 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Limited Liability Corporation owns 14.15M shares. Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Com stated it has 61,754 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Usca Ria Lc owns 0.2% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 8,881 shares. Rockland Trust Commerce holds 0.05% or 4,761 shares. Naples Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.39% or 14,436 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Mu Investments Co Ltd has 3.73% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 55,100 shares. 976,500 are held by Renaissance Ltd Liability. Olstein Capital LP holds 65,800 shares. Cap holds 0.43% or 16.64M shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Co has 1.41% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). North Star stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Lincoln Natl Corporation holds 0.01% or 2,924 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated invested in 0.47% or 6.93 million shares.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 23.92 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18,406 shares to 138,625 shares, valued at $36.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Reit Vipers Etf (VNQ) by 10,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,000 shares to 32,917 shares, valued at $6.25B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,667 shares, and cut its stake in Powershares Sp 500 Equal Weight.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,773 shares. Seatown Holdings Pte Limited invested in 1.22% or 123,000 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company holds 0.44% or 134,000 shares in its portfolio. Parsons Ri has invested 0.56% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.19% or 1.57M shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability reported 442,386 shares stake. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has 4,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 0.36% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 24,445 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4.51% or 117,303 shares. Melvin Capital Mngmt Lp accumulated 900,000 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Com holds 0.1% or 3,693 shares. 5,352 are owned by Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. The Australia-based Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mcmillion Management holds 3.08% or 67,481 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset holds 0.3% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2.34M shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.