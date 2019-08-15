Texas Instruments (TXN) Shareholder Rodgers Brothers Increased Its Holding by $649,250 as Stock Rose; Barbara Oil Company Stake in O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Has Trimmed by $776,000

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 60.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 6,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 16,275 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 10,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $120.6. About 4.53 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video)

Barbara Oil Company decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, down from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $369.43. About 617,317 shares traded or 0.73% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q Net $304.9M; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO 1Q EPS $3.61, EST. $3.58; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.26 million for 19.24 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

