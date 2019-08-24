Texas Instruments (TXN) Shareholder Regents Of The University Of California Upped Position; Oslo Asset Management Asa Raised Devon Energy (DVN) Position by $7.19 Million; Valuation Declined

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.29. About 5.31 million shares traded or 10.16% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 231,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.21M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.86% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $21.68. About 8.76M shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 02/05/2018 – DEVON CEO HAGER SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Devon: Restructuring Charges Follow Announced Workforce Reductions, Initiatives to Enhance Operations; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYS WORKING ON ‘MORE STRATEGIC-TYPE MOVES’ TO SIMPLIFY COMPANY’S ACREAGE PORTFOLIO; 10/04/2018 – Devon Slashes 300 Jobs After Lifting Dividends, Share Buybacks; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Targeting Asset Divestiture Proceeds in Excess of $5B; 10/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 23; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Lions Agree To Deal With LB Devon Kennard

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Devon Energy Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IMF August Buys: The 12 Stocks Added To My Fund – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.85 million are owned by Charles Schwab Mgmt. 7.47 million are owned by Victory Cap Management. Stephens Ar reported 9,608 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.05% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). 2,569 are owned by Signaturefd Limited Liability Com. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.12% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 321,300 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Limited Liability reported 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Citizens Commercial Bank & Tru invested 0.21% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). 104,584 are owned by Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability. Andra Ap holds 238,200 shares. Gam Holdings Ag holds 31,393 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Asset accumulated 0.04% or 27,269 shares. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 46,321 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Centre Asset Mngmt Limited reported 2.21% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: SMH, TSM, TXN, MU – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) 34% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UBS still skeptical on TXN recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks for Dividend Investors to Buy After Powell Update – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1% or 25,647 shares. Gideon Inc reported 41,422 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 56,102 shares. Scotia holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 35,505 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 24,623 shares. Cutler Counsel Ltd Com has 2.2% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Lourd Capital Ltd Llc invested in 3,134 shares. Maine-based Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.12% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Apg Asset Management Nv owns 850,819 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Baltimore reported 134,464 shares or 2.5% of all its holdings. Psagot Inv House Ltd, Israel-based fund reported 2,026 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc owns 6,465 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Janney Cap Ltd Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,494 shares. Primecap Co Ca holds 33.36M shares or 2.6% of its portfolio.