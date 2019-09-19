Texas Instruments (TXN) Shareholder Panagora Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $8.45 Million; Swedbank Cut Its Xilinx (XLNX) Position by $94.20 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 74,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 338,221 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.81 million, down from 412,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $129.37. About 214,752 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Swedbank decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 805,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 76,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.00M, down from 881,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $105.43. About 296,267 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Swedbank, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc/N (NYSE:MRK) by 331,601 shares to 4.34 million shares, valued at $363.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 28,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Nat Inf (NYSE:FIS).

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Xilinx (XLNX) – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Xilinx (XLNX) Down 18.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Xilinx (XLNX) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Xilinx vs. NVIDIA – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should We Expect From Xilinx, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XLNX) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.89 million for 28.34 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 22,254 shares to 179,102 shares, valued at $11.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 283,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.