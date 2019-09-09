Texas Instruments (TXN) Shareholder Marvin & Palmer Associates Raised Stake by $510,390 as Shares Rose; Cortina Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 2.46 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) by 60.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 64,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.98% . The institutional investor held 170,997 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.54M, up from 106,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $154.49. About 342,458 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Awarded Over Twenty Public Relations and Advertising Awards; 30/04/2018 – Sanderson Group First-Half Trading Ahead of Board Expectations; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 Wunderman Launches Onsite Agency Model Wunderman Inside, Appoints James Sanderson to Lead; 23/05/2018 – Wait On Sanderson Farms; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS 2Q EPS $1.84, EST. $2.46; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q Net $41.9M; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS CEO COMMENTS AT PRESENTATION IN N.Y; 19/03/2018 – Dir Livingston Gifts 115 Of Sanderson Farms Inc; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat

